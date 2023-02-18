Juami Tiongson on All-Star snub: ‘People don’t love me like that’

‘Guys like me don't really win things like those, no hard feelings... and for me personally, I feel like I don't deserve it because we are not winning,’ says Juami Tiongson after missing the PBA All-Star despite averaging in double figures

MANILA, Philippines – Terrafirma guard Juami Tiongson was “humbled” by favorable social media support after being snubbed from the PBA All-Star Game voting.

Tiongson, who is averaging 23.3 points on 51.9% shooting, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, was pointed by many as an easy choice in the festivities slated this March in Passi, Iloilo.

“Very humbling. Very thankful. Appreciative that they see in some way my hard work that I had been showing in games,” Tiongson told reporters after Terrafirma’s 125-100 loss to Phoenix on Saturday, February 18.

“With that said, I don’t have to be an All-Star anymore, the fact that they notice, that already means a lot to me,” he added.

Tiongson was again at the forefront of the Dyip offense, scoring a game-high 27 points in his latest contest, but the wins have not been piling up for his squad.

After a promising 2-2 start to the PBA Governors’ Cup, the team stumbled to two straight defeats – one against an import-less Rain or Shine, and another versus a struggling Fuel Masters side.

The guard also clarified that he is not harboring ill will towards the snub, and added that he will use it as motivation.

“First of all, congrats to those who made it. Not everyone can make it… for me, let’s be real, people don’t love me like that,” the former Ateneo standout said.

“Like I’m not that popular. Guys like me don’t really win things like those, no hard feelings… and for me personally, I feel like I don’t deserve it because we are not winning, and we haven’t made the playoffs.”

The PBA All-Star draft will be conducted on Monday, February 20, where top vote getters Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson will choose from a roster of 22 other players to make up their 12-man squad. – Rappler.com