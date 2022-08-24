All-around Juan Gomez de Liaño bags D-League MVP

Juan Gomez de Liaño records team-high numbers to capture the highest individual award in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Marinerong Pilipino’s Juan Gomez de Liaño proved he was a cut above the rest of the field in the PBA D-League as he earned the 2022 Aspirants’ Cup MVP award on Wednesday, August 24.

The former Japan B. League import turned Skippers star averaged 17.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.5 steals – all team-highs – and led the fourth-seeded Marinerong Pilipino to huge wins in the playoffs and Game 1 of the finals.

Gomez de Liaño edged out a fierce challenge from finals foe and EcoOil-La Salle rising star Michael Phillips for the top individual award voted on by the media, broadcasters, and the PBA commissioner’s office.

The 19-year-old Phillips, a UAAP Season 84 Mythical Five member, stuffed stat sheets on a regular basis on his way to averages of 10.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals.

Jimboy Estrada, Adalem-St. Clare’s prized NAASCU rookie MVP, came in third in the Aspirants’ Cup race with norms of 16.4 points, 6.2 boards, 3.5 dimes, and 1.1 swipes per contest.

Gomez de Liaño’s and Phillips’ tussles for supremacy do not end with the MVP as they dispute the Aspirants’ Cup championship in the Finals. – Rappler.com