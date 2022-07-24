Regaining deadly form, Fajardo tops BPC race as Perez, Thompson trail

THE KRAKEN. June Mar Fajardo powers San Miguel to the top seed at the end of the Philippine Cup elimination round.

San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo shoots for a record-extending ninth PBA Best Player of the Conference plum

MANILA, Philippines – The status quo in the PBA has been restored as San Miguel dominates with June Mar Fajardo leading the way.

Fajardo emerged as the frontrunner for the Best Player of the Conference award in the Philippine Cup after helping the Beermen clinch the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs.

He topped the statistical points (SPs) race at the end of the eliminations with an average of 43.2 SPs built on 18.5 points, a league-leading 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1 steal.

As Fajardo regained his old, deadly form that made him a six-time MVP and eight-time BPC winner – both PBA records – San Miguel posted a 9-2 record to secure one of the two win-once incentive in the quarterfinals.

Fajardo last won BPC and MVP honors in the 2019 season before his career got derailed by a shin injury he suffered in practice.

Trailing Fajardo is his teammate CJ Perez (39.5 SPs) and reigning MVP Scottie Thompson of Ginebra (37.9 SPs) as the two guards impressed with their all-around numbers.

Perez norms 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.5 steals, while Thompson averages 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.3 steals as the main man for the fourth-seed Gin Kings.

Forming a potent duo with Thompson, Japeth Aguilar placed fourth with 34.2 SPs after putting up 16.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, a league-best 2.5 blocks, and 1.1 assists.

Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon rounded out the top five with 34.1 SPs as he stepped up in the mid-conference absence of Paul Lee with averages of 13.1 points, a league-leading 6.9 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.5 steals.

Notably missing from the race is TNT star Mikey Williams, the runner-up in the MVP battle last season, as he played just six games following a contract stalemate.

PBA rules state that players must see action in 70% of their teams’ games to be eligible for awards.

Still, Williams posted impressive numbers of a league-best 21.7 points on top of 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists to power the Tropang Giga to the second seed.

Completing the top 10 are Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger (33.3), NorthPort’s Robert Bolick (32.63) and Jamie Malonzo (32.6), NLEX’s Calvin Oftana (32.1), and TNT’s Roger Pogoy (31.2).

Meanwhile, Blackwater’s Ato Ular landed at 20th place with 27.2 SPs as he leads all rookies after a surprising showing uncommon for a second-round draftee.

The 13th overall pick averages 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the quarterfinals-bound Bossing to edge Converge’s Justin Arana (22.1) and Jeo Ambohot (19.1), NorthPort’s JM Calma (19.09), and Phoenix’s Tyler Tio (18.2). – Rappler.com