8-time MVP June Mar Fajardo dismisses GOAT talk, looks back on humble beginnings

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MVP. June Mar Fajardo of the San Miguel Beermen during the PBA Season 48 Leo Awards.

'I think I'm far from [being the GOAT]. There are a lot of players who deserve to be called the GOAT of the PBA,' says June Mar Fajardo

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo can easily call himself the greatest PBA player of all time.

His accolades back his case as the 6-foot-10 San Miguel big man has captured eight Most Valuable Player awards and 10 Best Player of the Conference plums on the way to helping the Beermen win 10 PBA championships.

Fajardo has twice as many MVP trophies as league legends Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio, who previously shared the record for most MVP honors with four each.

But as usual, the unassuming Fajardo continued to dismiss the GOAT talk.

“I think I’m far from [being the GOAT]. There are a lot of players who deserve to be called the GOAT of the PBA. Papa Mon is one, given his number of championships,” said Fajardo in Filipino.

The all-time PBA leader in points, rebounds, and blocks, Fernandez also holds the record for most titles by a player in league history with 19.

“I’m still very far from him. For me, when you’ve won a lot of championships, that is when you can be called the GOAT,” said Fajardo.

“Papa Mon and sir Alvin are the barometer for MVP. They set the standard in the PBA. We’re just following in their footsteps.”

Unprecedented career

Fajardo admitted that he never imagined reaching this far as he initially pursued basketball with the sole purpose of earning a college scholarship.

At the University of Cebu, the 34-year-old blossomed into a star, winning three MVP awards and leading the Webmasters to a pair of titles in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc.

He got drafted in the PBA as the first overall pick in 2012 and turned San Miguel into a dynasty.

“I did not really play basketball. If my parents were able to afford college, I will probably not be here. But God has other plans for me. I persevered. What I have now, I think I deserve them,” said Fajardo.

Although the road to greatness has not been easy, Fajardo came out a better player and person out of it.

“We experience setbacks, failures, and disappointment. I’ve gone through a lot — anxiety and depression. But I never gave up. I want to prove myself that I can go far,” he said. – Rappler.com