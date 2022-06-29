June Mar Fajardo flaunts passing skills as PBA defenses get tougher

In a rare occasion, June Mar Fajardo flirts with a triple-double as he sets a PBA career-high in assists

MANILA, Philippines – Now PBA teams have to think twice before double-teaming June Mar Fajardo.

Fajardo flaunted his passing skills as he set a PBA career-high in assists to lift San Miguel to the top of the Philippine Cup standings with a 99-93 win over Rain or Shine on Wednesday, June 29.

In a rare occasion, the six-time PBA MVP flirted with a triple-double after chalking up 10 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists on top of 3 blocks as the Beermen clinched their fifth win in six games.

“I need to be a decoy because when I receive the ball, the opponents clog the lane and send a double team, so a teammate gets free,” Fajardo said in Filipino.

“Fortunately, I made accurate passes. I hope this continues.”

The 6-foot-10 big man came through down the stretch as he assisted on the two late buckets that sealed the win for San Miguel.

With the Elasto Painters lurking within striking distance, 90-95, Jericho Cruz and Rodney Brondial scored back-to-back buckets – both coming off dimes from Fajardo – to create enough separation for the Beermen.

“Since the first game, they’re clogging the lane just to stop June Mar. But we keep on giving him the ball because that is the problem of our opponent,” said San Miguel head coach Leo Austria.

“The good thing is he can see which teammates he can pass the ball to.”

As Fajardo continues to elevate his game, Austria believes his improved play makes the Beermen tougher to beat.

“It is a sign of maturity for June Mar,” said Austria. “It seems like teams have exposed us and found a way to stop June Mar.”

“They could stop June Mar, but they cannot stop him from issuing some assists.” – Rappler.com