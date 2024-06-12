Record extended as June Mar Fajardo wins 10th PBA Best Player plum

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo once again proves that the Philippine Cup is his domain, winning eight of his 10 Best Player of the Conference plums in the tournament

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo further embellished his status as arguably the greatest PBA player of all time.

The 6-foot-10 big man from San Miguel earned the Best Player of the Conference honors in the Philippine Cup, winning the award for a record-extending 10th time on Wednesday, June 12, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Posting 17.4 points, 14.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks through the semifinals, Fajardo bested teammate CJ Perez, NLEX’s Robert Bolick, Barangay Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger, and Terrafirma’s Stephen Holt.

Fajardo topped the statistical points (SPs) race with 43.12 SPs then earned the most votes from the media and players in another stellar campaign that saw him lead the defending champion Beermen back to the finals.

He netted a double-double in 15 of their 17 games through the semifinals and posted a pair of 20-20 performances as he doubled his BPC wins over Jayson Castro and Danny Ildefonso, who are tied at second with five each.

Fajardo also proved once again that the All-Filipino tournament is his domain as he won eight of his 10 BPC plums in the conference.

The Cebuano won six straight BPCs in the Philippine Cup from 2014 to 2019 before seeing his streak halted in the 2020 and 2021 seasons as he dealt with injuries.

Now back to full health, Fajardo won the award in the last two All-Filipino editions. – Rappler.com