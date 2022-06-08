June Mar Fajardo to raise funds for charity for every PBA point, triple

FOR A CAUSE. June Mar Fajardo gives back to the community by staging a donation drive.

San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo will donate P200 for each point and P1,000 for every three-pointer he scores throughout the 47th PBA season

MANILA, Philippines – Every point June Mar Fajardo makes throughout the 47th PBA season will benefit a good cause.

The six-time PBA MVP announced on Wednesday, June 8, that he will be donating P200 for each point and P1,000 for every three-pointer he scores to charity in cooperation with the league.

If San Miguel reaches the finals, Fajardo will also shell out an additional P100,000.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he will coordinate with Fajardo to determine the beneficiaries.

The donation drive is on top of the scholarship grant Fajardo provides in the University of Cebu – his alma mater – as he pays for the entire four-year tuition of a select student.

Fajardo got selected for the Mythical First Team for the seventh time last season after averaging 13.8 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks.

A winner of a record five straight Philippine Cup titles, the Beermen seek a return to the all-Filipino finals this year after suffering a quarterfinals exit in the Governors’ Cup last season. – Rappler.com