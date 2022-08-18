June Mar Fajardo ramps up donation drive as San Miguel reaches finals

After pledging to donate for every point and rebound tallied, June Mar Fajardo adds P100,000 more after San Miguel reached the championship round

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo continues to give back as San Miguel completed a return trip to the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

The six-time PBA MVP will donate P100,000 to charity as promised after the Beermen outlasted the Meralco Bolts in seven semifinal games for their first finals appearance in three years.

In memory of his late mother, Fajardo started a donation drive that will see him give P200 for every point, P100 for every rebound, and P1,000 for every three-pointer he will tally throughout the 47th season.

On top of that, he pledged P100,000 if San Miguel advances to the finals.

Fajardo has been an unstoppable force this conference as he averages 18.6 points, which ranks third in the PBA, and a league-leading 13.3 rebounds to go with 1.4 blocks.

The Best Player of the Conference frontrunner put the Beermen his back in their do-or-die Game 7 against the Bolts by churning out 29 points and 14 rebounds to power their wire-to-wire 100-89 win on Wednesday, August 17.

As the semifinals wrap up, Fajardo is set to donate nearly P200,000.

The Cebuano big man, though, said he will take care of his donation project after the conference as he keeps his focus on the finals, where San Miguel will try to dethrone defending champion TNT.

“We’ll think about the finals first, and after that, I’ll talk to commissioner [Willie Marcial],” said Fajardo in Filipino.

The best-of-seven finals tips off on Sunday, August 21, at the Araneta Coliseum.– Rappler.com