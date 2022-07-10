After free throw blunder, Fajardo redeems self as San Miguel stays hot

NEAR-PERFECT. June Mar Fajardo and San Miguel pick up their eighth win in nine games in the PBA Philippine Cup.

June Mar Fajardo comes through down the stretch for San Miguel by knocking down a pair of clutch free throws in overtime to keep upset-hungry Blackwater at bay

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo will not make the same mistake twice.

Fajardo heaved a sigh of relief after sinking a pair of clutch foul shot that allowed San Miguel to escape Blackwater in overtime, 110-107, and stretch its win streak in the PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday, July 10.

Churning out 25 points, 18 rebounds, and 3 steals, Fajardo knocked down the win-sealing free throws with five ticks left as the Beermen picked up their fifth straight win and eighth overall in nine games.

Those freebies redeemed Fajardo, who had a chance to win the game for San Miguel in regulation but missed a pair of foul shots late in the fourth quarter.

“I need to improve my free throws since I always go to the free throw line because of the way I play,” said the 6-foot-10 big man.

“Fortunately, I made my free throws in the end.”

The six-time PBA MVP said his extended play took a toll on his shooting as he went 9-of-14 at the line for a 64% clip.

Fajardo played for nearly 48 minutes after the Beermen saw their already shorthanded frontcourt unit get crippled, with Rodney Brondial sitting out due to health and safety protocols.

Except for CJ Perez, no other player saw action for more than 40 minutes.

“I got tired because of the physicality inside. I’m glad I made the free throws in overtime and we got the win,” Fajardo said.

As San Miguel also misses the services of injured key players Chris Ross, Terrence Romeo, and Vic Manuel, Fajardo has his fingers crossed that the league-leading Beermen can return to full strength.

“We’re playing well. I just hope this continues and everyone becomes healthy so we can have a deeper rotation,” Fajardo said. – Rappler.com