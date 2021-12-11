Just like coach Topex Robinson, Simon Camacho seizes PBA opportunity

SPARK PLUG. Simon Camacho provides quality minutes for Phoenix off the bench.

Simon Camacho turns heads in his PBA debut for Phoenix, two years since he was drafted and left unsigned by TNT

MANILA, Philippines – Simon Camacho only needed a break in the PBA to show that he belongs.

Camacho turned heads in his PBA debut as he played a key role in helping Phoenix get off a 2-0 start in the Governors’ Cup as they notched a 110-99 win over hapless Blackwater on Saturday, December 11.

In 15 minutes off the bench, the former Adamson standout posted 10 points on a 5-of-7 shooting to go with 4 rebounds and team-highs of 2 blocks and 2 steals.

“When I saw Simon, I saw a lot of myself, just waiting for that opportunity,” said Fuel Masters head coach Topex Robinson. “He is always going to slug it out.”

Just like Robinson, Camacho took a couple of detours on the way to the PBA.

Robinson was drafted by the Tanduay Rhum Masters as the 44th overall pick in 2001, although it was only in 2003 when he formally started his PBA career as he joined Red Bull Barako.

The 46-year-old tactician went on to win two PBA championships and earned a spot in the All-Defensive Team in 2006.

Meanwhile, Camacho got picked by the TNT Tropang Giga at No. 34 in 2019 but did not sign a contract with the team.

Concerned that his career may be over after being left without a team during the pandemic, Camacho was given a new lease on life as Medical Depot tapped him to play in the inaugural Filbasket tournament, where he was crowned MVP.

The lanky forward averaged 13.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.5 steal in the Filbasket, attracting the attention of Robinson and Phoenix, which signed him to a one-conference deal.

“He said that he only wanted to be given an opportunity and he really proved his worth,” Robinson said.

Robinson said Camacho is quickly learning the ropes from Fuel Masters veterans Chris Banchero, Matthew Wright, and Jason Perkins, and import Paul Harris.

“Simon is really a [breath] of fresh air for us. He had less preparation than the rest but he really picked it up because he has the support of everybody on this team.” – Rappler.com