Brownlee, Ginebra all out in support for Tenorio: ‘We’re not behind LA, we’re with him’

ELDER STATESMAN. Barangay Ginebra banks on LA Tenorio for his leadership on and off the court.

Justin Brownlee says LA Tenorio is just as important to the team even if he does not play as Barangay Ginebra chases another PBA title

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – LA Tenorio has done so much for Barangay Ginebra.

Now, it is time for the Gin Kings to return the favor as Tenorio faces his biggest battle after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

“We’re not behind LA, we’re with him,” said Ginebra import Justin Brownlee.

“The main thing with us is going through it with him, giving him our support, our prayers. Just trying to keep his spirits up and positive and just uplift him.”

Brownlee and Ginebra did not disappoint when Tenorio appeared in a game for the first time since revealing his cancer diagnosis, joining the Gin Kings’ coaching staff on Friday, March 24.

Inspired by Tenorio, Ginebra drew first blood against San Miguel in their best-of-five semifinals by way of a 121-112 win where Brownlee finished with all-around numbers of 24 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

All Gin Kings starters scored in double figures in Game 1, led by a season-high 33 points from Best Player of the Conference frontrunner Christian Standhardinger.

“Even though it is a tough time for us with this, we just try to think about the solution and just help LA as much as we can,” said Brownlee.

Brownlee said Tenorio is just as important to the team even if he does not play.

“His presence is always huge,” Brownlee said. “We depend on LA and we lean on him to be our leader. Since I’ve been here, that is what he has always been.” – Rappler.com