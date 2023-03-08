Weary Brownlee gets rest after arduous stretch with Gilas Pilipinas, Ginebra

SUPER IMPORT. Justin Brownlee continues to produce his usual numbers despite being worn out.

Justin Brownlee will get some time off the court after playing six games in 13 days for Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – At last, a well-deserved break for Justin Brownlee.

Brownlee will get some time off the court after playing a total of six games for Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra in a span of 13 days as the PBA pauses Governors’ Cup action for the All-Star Weekend in Passi City, Iloilo.

“Thank goodness Justin will finally get some rest to get ready for the playoffs,” said Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone.

After years of work to complete his naturalization, Brownlee debuted for the national team in a pair of home games against Lebanon and Jordan in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers last February 24 and 27, respectively.

The three-time Best Import then immediately plunged back to PBA action, playing four games in eight days against Meralco, Phoenix, Converge, and Terrafirma from March 1 to 8.

Despite being worn out, his production did not take a hit.

Brownlee averaged 28.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.5 blocks in those four games, capping that stretch with a 38-point, 6-assist, 5-block masterclass in a 109-104 squeaker against the Dyip on Wednesday, March 8.

He could have gone perfect throughout that entire six-game run if not for the 91-90 loss to Jordan, where Brownlee dragged the Philippines out of a 25-point hole with 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists.

“We’re tying him to his bed so he has to lay down all the time and sleep for the next five days,” Cone quipped.

Although things are only bound to get more difficult as the playoffs approach, Brownlee is determined to win his seventh championship with Ginebra.

“We’re a little fatigued and things like that, but we just got to keep going and always keep in mind the bigger picture we have, what we’re working on,” Brownlee said.

The All-Star Weekend will be staged from March 9 to 12. – Rappler.com