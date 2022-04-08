Brownlee saves Ginebra from finals collapse with ‘play of the game’

ALL-AROUND. Justin Brownlee flirts with a triple-double in his bounce-back game against Meralco.

On the verge of blowing a 20-point lead, Ginebra turns to its unfailingly reliable import as Justin Brownlee keys the Gin Kings into a tie of the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Count on Justin Brownlee to deliver during closing time.

Brownlee knocked down the big hits down the stretch as Barangay Ginebra forged a 1-1 tie in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals with a gritty 99-93 win over Meralco on Friday, April 8.

On the verge of blowing a 20-point lead, the Gin Kings turned to their unfailingly reliable import, who scored all of their last 5 points and doused cold water on the Bolts’ furious second-half rally.

In what was described by Ginebra head coach Tim Cone as the “play of the game,” Brownlee swiped the ball away from Chris Banchero and finished with an emphatic dunk that padded their lead at 96-91 with 1:20 minutes left.

Brownlee could have gone with an easy layup after the steal, but he knew his team needed a two-handed slam to suck the life out of an unyielding Meralco side.

“I wanted to make a big play, I know we were struggling up until that moment so I was just trying to make a play for the team,” Brownlee said.

The Bolts’ comeback bid ended there, with Brownlee sinking three free throws in the final 30 seconds to maintain their edge.

“I think those types of plays, especially when the crowd gets into it, it just give us that extra lift,” said Brownlee as he sent the 12,248 fans who filled the Mall of Asia Arena to a frenzy with his dunk.

Brownlee fell just a dime short of a triple-double with 36 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists – a major upgrade from his Game 1 performance of 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

He was also a model of efficiency as he shot a scintillating 67% (12-of-18) despite attempting less field goals from Game 1, where he went for 7-of-20 (35%).

“I just had a better understanding of when to attack,” Brownlee said. “I try to kind of let the game come to me a little bit more.”

Now back in his groove, Brownlee eyes another all-around outing as Ginebra guns for a 2-1 lead in the race-to-four finale on Sunday, April 10. – Rappler.com