PBA
PBA
PBA Governors' Cup

‘I let my team down,’ Brownlee says after worst shooting game for Ginebra

Delfin Dioquino
‘I let my team down,’ Brownlee says after worst shooting game for Ginebra

MISFIRING. Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee fires blanks in a loss to TNT.

PBA Images

Justin Brownlee shoots below 20% for the first time in his PBA career as Barangay Ginebra sees TNT tie the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee said he let Barangay Ginebra down after turning in the worst shooting performance of his career in a 95-82 loss to TNT in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals on Wednesday, April 12.

Brownlee shot a nightmarish 3-of-16 (18.8%) from the field and finished with a conference-low 12 points as the Gin Kings saw the Tropang Giga tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

The defeat marked the first time the three-time Best Import shot below 20% in his PBA career, an unpleasant result of being hounded by TNT reinforcement Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

“I feel like we could’ve come out [and] played a whole lot better, mostly myself. I felt like I kind of let my team down as their import,” said Brownlee.

Brownlee still delivered an all-around game with 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 blocks, but his poor shooting kept Ginebra from keeping in pace with the Tropang Giga.

He ended the first half making just two of his 14 field goals – a reversal of fortune from his sizzling start in their 102-90 win in Game 1.

Catching fire from the get-go, Brownlee set the tone in Game 1 by scattering 17 of his 31 points in the first quarter after a perfect 5-of-5 trip from beyond the arc.

“I had good moments in other areas but putting up those kinds of numbers for an import, I just got to be better,” said Brownlee.

Brownlee tipped his hat to Hollis-Jefferson – who dominated with 23 points, 19 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals – and the rest of the TNT crew for making the necessary defensive adjustments as he bled for his scoring.

Prior to this game, Brownlee got held to below 30% just once in the last six conferences, with his previous career-low of 25.9% coming nearly five years ago in a 104-97 loss to San Miguel in June 2018.

His 0-of-5 clip from long distance also snapped a 77-game streak with at least one three-pointer made dating back to the 2019 Governors’ Cup, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon.

“You got to give Talk ‘N Text a lot of credit, they switched up their game plan as far as the way they guarded me,” said Brownlee.

“Jefferson had a great game on both sides of the floor. Just got to give them a lot of credit.”

Brownlee seeks to regain his touch as the Gin Kings shoot for a 2-1 lead in Game 3 on Friday, April 14, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Barangay Ginebra

Philippine basketball