Trust between Ginebra duo Thompson, Brownlee paves way for game-winner

Justin Brownlee defers to Scottie Thompson as the beloved import sets up the reigning PBA MVP for the game-winning triple that lifts Ginebra past San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee always takes the last shot.

But with the game on the line against San Miguel on Sunday, November 6, Brownlee deferred to Scottie Thompson as he set up the reigning PBA MVP for the go-ahead triple that lifted Barangay Ginebra to a 97-96 win.

The clutch shot exemplified the chemistry and the trust between Brownlee and Thompson, who deflected the credit to the beloved import.

“Justin planned it all,” Thompson said in Filipino. “I told Justin before jump ball that if I get the ball, I’ll set a screen for him.”

“But he said, ‘No, no, no, go straight to the corner. I got you. I’ll give you the ball.’ I said, ‘Wow. He trusts me.’ That boosted my confidence and got me ready for that corner shot.”

Thompson did not disappoint, draining the trey with 4.8 seconds left as the Gin Kings completed their comeback from 19 points down.

It was a shot that brought back memories of his game-winning three-pointer from the same left corner that propelled Ginebra past Meralco in the do-or-die Game 5 of their 2020 Philippine Cup semifinals clash.

The Gin Kings went on to win the championship for their first All-Filipino crown in 13 years.

“I think there is something about that corner,” Thompson said. “I’m just thankful for every opportunity that I make those shots in those situations.”

Himself a vaunted clutch performer, Brownlee said he has faith in Thompson to come through down the stretch.

After all, their tandem has lifted Ginebra to new heights as they helped the franchise win six of the last 14 PBA championships.

“That is the MVP, I have confidence in him,” said Brownlee. – Rappler.com