Justin Chua out for rest of PBA finals, Kelly Williams nears return

TNT draws level with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors' Cup finals despite missing both Kelly Williams and Justin Chua

MANILA, Philippines – TNT big man Justin Chua has been ruled out for the rest of their PBA Governors’ Cup finals duel against Barangay Ginebra after injuring his right knee.

Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa said Chua tore his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus as the former All-Defensive Team member sat out their finals-tying 95-82 win on Wednesday, April 12.

Chua hurt his knee on Sunday, April 9, in the first quarter of Game 1, which the Gin Kings won convincingly following a 102-90 verdict.

“He suffered an ACL tear and a meniscal tear,” said Lastimosa. “It’s just too bad.”

TNT, though, will get some sort of consolation to its frontcourt woes as veteran big man Kelly Williams is expected to return in Game 3 on Friday, April 14, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Williams, who started for the Tropang Giga in all of their 11 games in the elimination round, missed the last six games after sustaining a calf injury in their quarterfinal win over Phoenix.

“The good news is Kelly will be cleared to play on Friday. But we don’t know how much we’re going to get from Kelly,” said Lastimosa.

“If he can give us a few valuable minutes, then that’s going to be a welcome sight.”

Lastimosa, though, said TNT is prepared to play with a small ball lineup if Williams’ comeback hits a snag.

The Tropang Giga thrived despite the size disadvantage in Game 2 as they knocked down 15 three-pointers on a 43% clip – a major upgrade after making just nine triples on a lowly 25% shooting in the series opener.

“I believe in the guys that we have right now. Next man up,” Lastimosa said. – Rappler.com