Chua, Anthony reunite with ex-teams as PBA approves TNT, NLEX, Phoenix trade

TRADED. Justin Chua parts ways with NLEX as he comes back to TNT.

Justin Chua rejoins TNT and Sean Anthony reconnects with NLEX following a three-team trade involving six players and two draft picks

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Chua and Sean Anthony are returning to their former PBA teams.

The PBA on Wednesday, January 18, approved a three-team trade between TNT, NLEX, and Phoenix involving six players and two draft picks that will see Chua reunite with the Tropang Giga and Anthony reconnect with the Road Warriors.

Chua parted ways with NLEX as he got shipped to the Fuel Masters together with Paul Varilla and a second-round pick in the next draft in exchange for Anthony and Jake Pascual.

Phoenix then dealt Chua and Varilla to TNT for Raul Soyud, JJ Alejandro, and a future second-round pick.

Chua briefly played for the Tropang Giga in 2017 before the team traded him to the Fuel Masters, becoming a key player for the franchise.

It was at Phoenix where Chua enjoyed the best years of his career as he won the Defensive Player of the Year award and earned a spot in the All-Defensive Team in 2020.

Meanwhile, Anthony rejoins the Road Warriors more than five years since he last saw action for the team.

Anthony nailed a Mythical Second Team selection while playing for NLEX in 2016 and made the Mythical First Team in 2019 as a member of NorthPort.

Joining Anthony in his Road Warriors homecoming is Pascual, who will once again link up with NLEX head coach Frankie Lim, his college mentor at San Beda.

The Fuel Masters will be the third PBA team for both Soyud and Alejandro, while Varilla gets traded for the first time as the Tropang Giga acquire him.

Barring anymore moves, they will suit up for their new teams in the Governors’ Cup, which tips off on Sunday, January 22. – Rappler.com