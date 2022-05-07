La Salle star Justine Baltazar joins PBA Draft

NEXT LEVEL. Justine Baltazar draws the curtains on his stellar UAAP career for La Salle.

Top prospect Justine Baltazar is a strong contender for his third straight UAAP Mythical Team selection after impressing in his final season with La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – Top big man Justine Baltazar might be bound for the PBA as he applied for the Rookie Draft, although doors to overseas leagues remain open.

No less than PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed that the La Salle star submitted his draft application on Saturday, May 7.

Baltazar ended his stellar UAAP career on Friday in a heartbreaking 78-74 loss to UP in the Final Four, where he churned out 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block.

The 6-foot-7 stalwart is also a strong contender for his third straight Mythical Team selection after averaging 12.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal in 15 games.

It is still uncertain whether Baltazar will push through with his PBA aspirations as he reportedly continues to draw interest from overseas leagues, particularly the Japan B. League.

Eight Filipinos are currently playing in the B. League, namely, Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Javi Gomez de Liaño, Matthew Aquino, Ray Parks, Kobe Paras, and Kemark Cariño.

Gomez de Liaño, however, is set to return home after a getting limited action for the Ibaraki Robots as he also joined the draft.

Marcial said a total of 75 players applied for the draft, including top prospects Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Justin Arana, and Jeremiah Gray.

Ateneo players Gian Mamuyac and Tyler Tio also threw their names in the hat ahead of their UAAP finals clash against UP on Sunday.

The rookie aspirants will get to show their wares in the draft combine from May 11 to 12 before the big day on May 15. – Rappler.com