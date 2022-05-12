PBA
Justine Baltazar pulls out from PBA Draft

Justine Baltazar pulls out from PBA Draft

TOP PROSPECT. Justine Baltazar ends his impressive UAAP career with a third straight Mythical Team selection.

UAAP

Former La Salle star Justine Baltazar withdraws his name from the list of PBA rookie aspirants as he is set to join other Filipino standouts in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – PBA teams would have to wait a little longer before they could get their hands on Justine Baltazar after the top big man pulled out from the rookie draft.

League commissioner Willie Marcial said on Thursday, May 12, that the former La Salle star withdrew his name from the list of rookie aspirants as he is set to join other Filipino standouts in the Japan B. League.

“He pulled out. He sent a letter to the PBA that he cannot commit,” Marcial in Filipino in a phone call.

Baltazar was touted as a first-round pick after ending his impressive UAAP career with a third straight Mythical Team selection.

He and the Green Archers fell short of a finals spot as he averaged 12.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal in his final UAAP season. – Rappler.com

