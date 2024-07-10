Potential top pick Justine Baltazar says B. League, MPBL stints prepared him for PBA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Justine Baltazar, tipped as the first overall pick in the PBA Draft after stints in the Japan B. League and the MPBL, thinks he'll have little problem adjusting to the premier local pro league

MANILA, Philippines – Justine Baltazar feels he is ready for the PBA nearly two years after backing out from the Rookie Draft.

Tipped to be picked No. 1 overall, Baltazar said his stints in the Japan B. League and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) prepared him well for the challenges the PBA poses.

“I gained confidence from the MPBL, so now, I’m getting my groove back,” said Baltazar in Filipino as he participated in the Draft Combine on Wednesday, July 10. “I really intended to join the draft this year. I’m ready for the PBA.”

Once considered a Gilas Pilipinas cornerstone owing to his size and promising upside, the 6-foot-8 big man applied for the draft in 2022 after a stellar UAAP run with La Salle that saw him earn three Mythical Team honors.

But a change of heart prompted Baltazar to withdraw his application as he instead took his act to the B. League, where he signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Although his B. League career proved short-lived, Baltazar said going up against opponents with NBA pedigree made him a better player.

“The caliber of players I faced overseas is no joke. They’re former NBA players. I’ll bring that experience to the PBA,” he said.

After bungling a shot to play in the Korean Basketball League, Baltazar decided to suit up for his home team Pampanga in the MPBL, guiding the Giant Lanters to the title and winning the season MVP and Finals MVP plums.

His MVP season in the MPBL saw him average 17.1 points, 16.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 36 games.

“The MPBL is a big help because I got my confidence there. When I’m already in the PBA, I’d have little problem adjusting,” Baltazar said.

Baltazar is expected to land at Converge, with the FiberXers owning the top pick after a dismal campaign last season that saw them finish the two conferences at the bottom and compile a 3-19 record.

Converge, though, might have to wait before it gets it hands on Baltazar, who is considering whether or not he will stay in the MPBL as he remains under contract with Pampanga.

“We’ll see if I’ll finish my MPBL stint or I’ll immediately play in the PBA,” he said.

Draft day is on Sunday, July 14, at Glorietta in Makati City. – Rappler.com