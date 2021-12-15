Alas named PBA Player of the Week as NLEX rolls to 2-0 start

UNSCATHED. Kevin Alas and NLEX end the opening week of the PBA Governors' Cup unbeaten.

NLEX gains a share of the lead in the PBA Governors' Cup standings behind the steady play of Kevin Alas

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Alas earned the first PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation in the Governors’ Cup after steering the NLEX Road Warriors to a blazing 2-0 start.

Alas averaged 16.5 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds during the opening week from December 8 to 12 as NLEX trounced San Miguel and outlasted NorthPort to gain a share of the lead in the standings with Phoenix.

The feisty guard delivered 12 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds against the retooled Beermen to navigate the Road Warriors to a 114-102 victory in their conference-opener.

NLEX then leaned on Alas in clutch moments to hack out a 120-115 overtime win over the Batang Pier, with the 30-year-old embellishing his 21-point, 4-rebound, 4-assist outing with a bevy of crucial free throws.

Alas knocked down three foul shots with 1.2 ticks left in regulation to drag NorthPort to overtime and sank a pair of freebies in extra time to secure the win for the Road Warriors.

He bested Chris Banchero and Matthew Wright of the Fuel Masters and Jeron Teng and Robbie Herndon of Alaska for the award handed out by the men and women covering the PBA beat.

Seeking to continue his fine performance, Alas aims to power NLEX to its third straight win against reigning Philippine Cup champion TNT on Wednesday, December 15, as the PBA returns to the Araneta Coliseum with fans back on the stands. – Rappler.com