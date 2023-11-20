NLEX ace Kevin Alas suffers another ACL injury

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HURT. Kevin Alas in action for the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Kevin Alas is expected to miss time away from the PBA as the NLEX star sustains his third ACL tear in five years

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX Road Warriors star Kevin Alas suffered another anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, this time in his left knee, the team announced on Monday, November 20.

Alas sustained his third ACL tear last Saturday, November 18, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City, where the combo guard also endured his two previous injuries.

The Road Warriors said well-known orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raul Canlas confirmed the injury based on MRI results obtained on Monday.

“The team is currently assessing the extent of the injury and formulating a plan for Alas’ recovery,” NLEX said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with Kevin Alas and we wish him a speedy and successful rehabilitation process.”

A member of Gilas Pilipinas’ title-winning team in the Asian Games, Alas played just four minutes in the Road Warriors’ 113-112 loss to Terrafirma in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after buckling his knee early in the second period.

The former Letran guard managed to stand up and walk on his own but never came back.

He first tore his right ACL at the Ynares Center in March 2018 then reinjured it in February 2019 a couple of games into his return.

Now without Alas for an indefinite period of time, NLEX hopes for the rest of its backcourt unit to step up as it totes a 1-2 card in the season-opening conference.

In his three games this season, Alas averaged 12 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 22.3 minutes of action. – Rappler.com