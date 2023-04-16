Montalbo turns into unlikely hero as hot-shooting TNT ties Ginebra in PBA finals

Kib Montalbo steps up in the absence of injured TNT star Roger Pogoy and plays his best game in the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – An unlikely hero emerged for TNT in the form of seldom-used Kib Montalbo.

The guard from Bacolod stepped up in the absence of injured Tropang Giga star Roger Pogoy and turned in his finest game of the PBA Governors’ Cup to help TNT draw level with Barangay Ginebra in the finals on Sunday, April 16.

Starting for the first time this conference after Pogoy suffered a fractured finger, Montalbo scored a season-high 16 points on a 4-of-8 clip from deep with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in their 116-104 win in Game 4.

He was one of four Tropang Giga players to record four three-pointers each as TNT buried a finals record 21 triples to knot the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

“My mindset coming into this game was just to stay ready. I knew Roger was out and coach placed me in a starting position,” said Montalbo in a mix of Filipino and English.

“Even if I do not play, I still put in the work. Just staying ready no matter what happens because you never know, things like that happen in the finals. I just stayed ready and I just want to help the team.”

Prior to Game 4, Montalbo barely saw action in the finals.

He played just a combined 14 minutes in the first three games as he totaled 2 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 steal over that stretch.

Fielded for a conference-high 30 minutes, Montalbo made the most out of his playing time as he started the game on fire, knocking down his first two three-pointers.

Montalbo then beat the halftime buzzer with a miraculous shot from near half-court as the Tropang Giga mounted a 59-41 cushion.

“Kib was a huge, huge part of this game. Without Roger there having a broken finger, we needed to find somebody who can step in and at least help out on the scoring side,” said TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa.

As the Tropang Giga eye a 3-2 lead in Game 5 on Wednesday, April 19, at the Araneta Coliseum, Montalbo said he will have the same approach whether he gets significant playing time or not.

“I just remain the same. Still staying ready. No matter how many minutes coach gives me, I provide defense and energy on the court,” said Montalbo. “I just stay calm and I’m just doing my job.” – Rappler.com