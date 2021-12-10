McDaniels bound to get better as he reaches peak condition, says Guiao

IMPROVING. KJ McDaniels says he will be in 'much better condition' as the PBA Governors' Cup progresses.

Although far from his peak form, KJ McDaniels puts up big numbers as NLEX gets off a 2-0 start in the PBA Governors' Cup

The best is yet to come for KJ McDaniels in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Yeng Guiao believes this even after McDaniels dropped 40 points to go with 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals to power NLEX to a thrilling 120-115 overtime win over NorthPort on Friday, December 10.

After missing two crucial free throws and committing a turnover late in regulation, McDaniels redeemed himself by unloading 11 points in the extra period as the Road Warriors notched their second straight win in as many games to start the conference.

“Today, he was attacking the basket. The first game we played, he tried out his three-point shooting. Once those two things are put together, they are weapons he can use and the defenses are going to have problems with him,” Guiao said.

“[He has an] inside-outside game. That is going to come with more games, that is going to come with more practices.”

McDaniels noticeably put on some weight compared to his first PBA stint with TNT two years ago, which saw him dazzle with his athleticism and gravity-defying act.

But the former NBA veteran said he needed to bulk up for the PBA, knowing he will face league giants like he did against NorthPort star Greg Slaughter and San Miguel ace June Mar Fajardo.

“I feel like as the season goes on with the practices we have, I’ll be in much better conditioning,” McDaniels said.

“I feel like as the season goes on, I’ll definitely be better down the stretches and we can close out the game in four quarters instead of going into overtime.”

Guiao previously said they dropped their other prospective imports as soon as they knew McDaniels was available to reinforce NLEX for the Governors’ Cup.

That has not changed.

“We committed to him already. He is going to be our import at the end of the conference. That is how we trust him,” Guiao said. – Rappler.com