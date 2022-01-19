PBA, KBL set for dialogue to discuss relations, exchange of players

PLAYER EXCHANGE. The PBA is open to the possibility of its players joining the KBL.

The KBL eyes the expansion of its Asian Player Quota system to other neighboring countries starting in the 2022-2023 season

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has kept its communication lines open after the Korean Basketball League (KBL) made it known it wants to forge a stronger relationship and discuss potential exchange of players.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the KBL recently reached out through a letter from its president Kim Hee-Ok.

“They want strong friendship and cooperation [between our leagues] and they want to talk about the exchange of players,” Marcial said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“I told them that I also want a harmonious relationship with the KBL.”

Marcial said the PBA wrote to the KBL on Wednesday, January 19, to follow up on their supposed dialogue.

He added the league is open to any discussions, including the possibility of KBL players seeing action in the PBA, and PBA standouts joining the KBL.

“That can happen. If that is what the two leagues agree on, why not?” Marcial said about the PBA opening its doors to KBL players. “We have to talk about it intensively.”

Like the Japan B. League, where nine Filipino players are currently competing, the KBL has implemented the Asian Player Quota system.

The Asian quota is expected to be one of the talking points between the KBL and the PBA as it is set for expansion to other neighboring countries starting in the 2022-2023 season under the “Re:bound KBL” roadmap of president Kim.

Currently, KBL teams can only acquire the services of Japanese players for their Asian quota. – Rappler.com