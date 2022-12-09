Now at 4th spot, LA Tenorio aims to surpass James Yap in PBA 3-point list

MILESTONE. LA Tenorio admits he did not expect to be included in the all-time three-pointers list considering the caliber of marksmen in the top 10.

LA Tenorio needs just 5 more triples to overtake James Yap for the No. 3 spot in the all-time PBA three-pointers list

MANILA, Philippines – A top three spot in the all-time PBA three-pointers list is the next target for Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio.

Tenorio looks to surpass James Yap as he moved up to No. 4 for most triples in PBA history by raising his tally to 1,174 treys after helping the Gin Kings move on the cusp of another semifinal appearance.

Eclipsing PBA legend Ronnie Magsanoc (1,171 three-pointers), Tenorio drained a conference-high 4 triples to key Ginebra to a 118-102 rout of NorthPort in Game 1 of their best-of-three quarterfinals on Wednesday, December 7.

Tenorio said he made a conscious effort to overtake Magsanoc after being informed of the record.

“It is a big thing for me because I saw the list and they’re all really legit shooters,” said Tenorio in a mix of Filipino and English. “I’m blessed and fortunate to be part of it.”

The 37-year-old guard admitted he did not expect to be in the running for the No. 3 spot considering the caliber of marksmen in the top five.

PBA icons Jimmy Alapag and Allan Caidic hold the one-two positions with 1,250 and 1,242 treys, respectively, followed by Yap, who has 1,178 triples.

There are also renowned sharpshooters Dondon Hontiveros, Arwind Santos, Marcio Lassiter, and Renren Ritualo who occupy places in the top 15.

“I was really surprised because I’m not really a three-point shooter. I mean, right? Honestly,” Tenorio said. “If that is like an assist milestone, probably steals, I would understand. But three-point shots?”

“I’m thankful to my teammates because they’re really looking for me and they were also really excited for me to surpass this milestone.”

Tenorio will soon rise to No. 3 as he needs just 5 more three-pointers to leapfrog Yap.

But the PBA Iron Man, who has not missed a game throughout his 16-year professional career, said he will not force the issue as he remains focused on the task at hand, which is to reach the next round of the playoffs.

“I’m still going to play the way I have to play for the team, especially this playoffs,” said Tenorio. “The record is just there, it will come.”

The Gin Kings go for a sweep of the Batang Pier when they meet again on Saturday, December 10, at the PhilSports Arena. – Rappler.com