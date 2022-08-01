LA Tenorio faces possible fine after endgame outburst in Ginebra loss

ELIMINATED. LA Tenorio and Barangay Ginebra get the boot from Meralco.

Game tape shows LA Tenorio going to the technical officials' table after a crucial call, an action that is not allowed by the PBA

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is looking at possibly imposing a fine on Ginebra star LA Tenorio after he confronted the table officials in the endgame of their Philippine Cup quarterfinals loss to Meralco.

Game tape showed Tenorio going to the technical officials’ table to contest the crucial offensive foul called on Scottie Thompson with 10 ticks left in the 106-104 defeat that eliminated the Gin Kings.

Thompson sought to tie the game with a strong drive to the hoop but referee Peter Balao whistled for an offensive foul after the reigning MVP pushed Bolts forward Cliff Hodge with his left arm.

It was the sixth and final foul for Thompson, who had to watch Ginebra get the boot from the sidelines.

The call did not sit well with Tenorio as he jumped and flailed his arms in front of Balao in frustration before he went to the technical table.

“When you go to the table officials when the game is ongoing – or even after the game – there is a fine,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said in Filipino.

“It is possible that there will be a fine.”

Marcial added Balao made the right call after a review by the technical group.

The loss proved to be a bitter ending to the Gin Kings’ bid of reclaiming the All-Filipino title they won two years ago as they fell to the Bolts in a playoff series for the first time. – Rappler.com