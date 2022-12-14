By guiding Ginebra to semis, Tenorio earns PBA Player of the Week honors

CLUTCH. LA Tenorio proves he remains one of the best closers in the PBA.

LA Tenorio moves up to No. 3 in the all-time PBA three-pointers list as he steers Barangay Ginebra to the semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone expected Barangay Ginebra to rely on LA Tenorio come playoff time.

True enough, Tenorio delivered a pair of clutch performances to steer the Gin Kings to the semifinals, earning himself the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of December 7 to 10.

Moving up to No. 3 in the all-time three-pointers list, Tenorio averaged 13 points on a 53% clip from downtown to go with 4 assists and 1.5 rebounds as No. 3 Ginebra swept No. 6 NorthPort in their best-of-three series.

He finished with 12 points, all coming from beyond the arc, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds in a 118-110 Game 1 win that saw him leapfrog PBA legend Ronnie Magsanoc (1,171 triples) for No. 4 in the list.

The 38-year-old guard fired 4 treys again as they completed the sweep of the Batang Pier, anchoring the Gin Kings’ comeback in their 99-93 victory with 14 points, all scored in the second half, 3 assists, and 1 rebound.

Proving he remains one of the best closers, Tenorio scattered 5 points in the last three minutes, including a three-pointer that drew him level with James Yap for the No. 3 spot at 1,178 triples each.

He needs just 1 trey to take solo No. 3 and will now have his sights set on the second spot held by league icon Allan Caidic (1,242), who is arguably the greatest shooter the PBA has seen.

But Tenorio knows what truly matters as the fabled ballclub guns for its fourth championship over the last six conferences.

“I think more than the record, when I make those shots, we win,” said Tenorio in Filipino.

Ginebra will figure in the first Clasico playoff series in three years as it tangles with Magnolia in a best-of-five semifinals clash starting on Wednesday, December 14. – Rappler.com