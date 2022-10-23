Austria ‘happy’ with Scott as San Miguel adjusts to life without Fajardo

FILLING THE VOID. Devon Scott leads San Miguel to its first win without injured big man June Mar Fajardo.

Devon Scott has only been in the country for a week since he came in as a replacement import, but he did not take long to flaunt his versatility for San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines – As things stand, San Miguel is sticking with Devon Scott.

Coach Leo Austria praised the new import for his quick adjustment as he steered the Beermen back on track in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with an all-around performance in a 124-116 win over NLEX on Sunday, October 23.

Scott has only been in the country for a week since he came in as a replacement for Diamond Stone, but he did not take long to flaunt his versatility by posting 26 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals against the Road Warriors.

That near triple-double outing paired with solid games from Marcio Lassiter and Vic Manuel propelled San Miguel to its first win without prized big man June Mar Fajardo after a two-game skid.

“As of now, we really want him to stay because it’s a big adjustment for him. We should understand his position,” said Austria.

“He didn’t have an idea what’s in the PBA, he didn’t know his teammates, he didn’t know his opponents. But slowly, he’s getting better and better.”

The Beermen opted to go with Scott after Fajardo got ruled out for at least a month after undergoing surgery for his throat injury.

Unlike Stone, a perimeter-oriented big man who gets most of his production on jump shots, Scott likes to operate inside the paint.

Although Scott does not put up lofty numbers like the other teams’ imports, Austria said they are satisfied with what they are seeing from the 28-year-old slotman.

“We’re not thinking of any other players right now. We don’t know if there’s going to be any injury. I hope that doesn’t happen. But right now, we’re happy with him.

Austria, though, wants Scott – who averages 6.5 assists through two games – to be a little bit unselfish.

“He’s trying to be nice to his teammates. And I keep on telling him… you should not be nice to your teammates sometimes because there’s a shot for you. He’s very unselfish,” Austria said.

“He’s still trying to figure it out, what’s best for him, what’s best of the team. But for sure, he’s a team player.” – Rappler.com