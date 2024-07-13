LIVE UPDATES: 2024 PBA Season 49 Draft

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Rookies who will spice up the league are on their way as they see their hoop dreams turn into reality through the PBA Draft set on Sunday, July 14, at 4:30 pm at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

A mix of collegiate stars, Filipino-foreign standouts, and overseas league imports returning home make up the pool of rookie hopefuls seeking to crack the roster of the 12 teams.

Here is the draft order:

First round

Converge Blackwater Barangay Ginebra Phoenix NorthPort NLEX Rain or Shine Rain or Shine Magnolia Terrafirma Meralco San Miguel

Second round

Rain or Shine NorthPort Terrafirma Rain or Shine Barangay Ginebra NLEX Converge Rain or Shine Converge Barangay Ginebra Meralco Converge

– Rappler.com