LIVE UPDATES: 2024 PBA Season 49 Draft

Delfin Dioquino

A mix of collegiate stars, Filipino-foreign standouts, and overseas league imports returning home make up the pool of rookie hopefuls for the PBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines – Rookies who will spice up the league are on their way as they see their hoop dreams turn into reality through the PBA Draft set on Sunday, July 14, at 4:30 pm at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

A mix of collegiate stars, Filipino-foreign standouts, and overseas league imports returning home make up the pool of rookie hopefuls seeking to crack the roster of the 12 teams.

Here is the draft order:

First round
  1. Converge
  2. Blackwater
  3. Barangay Ginebra
  4. Phoenix
  5. NorthPort
  6. NLEX
  7. Rain or Shine
  8. Rain or Shine
  9. Magnolia
  10. Terrafirma
  11. Meralco
  12. San Miguel
Second round
  1. Rain or Shine 
  2. NorthPort
  3. Terrafirma
  4. Rain or Shine
  5. Barangay Ginebra 
  6. NLEX
  7. Converge
  8. Rain or Shine
  9. Converge
  10. Barangay Ginebra
  11. Meralco
  12. Converge

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
