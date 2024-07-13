LIVE UPDATES: 2024 PBA Season 49 Draft

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Rookies who will spice up the league are on their way as they see their hoop dreams turn into reality through the PBA Draft set on Sunday, July 14, at 4:30 pm at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.
A mix of collegiate stars, Filipino-foreign standouts, and overseas league imports returning home make up the pool of rookie hopefuls seeking to crack the roster of the 12 teams.
Here is the draft order:
First round
- Converge
- Blackwater
- Barangay Ginebra
- Phoenix
- NorthPort
- NLEX
- Rain or Shine
- Rain or Shine
- Magnolia
- Terrafirma
- Meralco
- San Miguel
Second round
- Rain or Shine
- NorthPort
- Terrafirma
- Rain or Shine
- Barangay Ginebra
- NLEX
- Converge
- Rain or Shine
- Converge
- Barangay Ginebra
- Meralco
- Converge
– Rappler.com
