LIST: 75 players try luck in PBA Draft

TOP PROSPECTS. Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Jeremiah Gray are both expected to land in the first round.

PBA Images

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jeremiah Gray, Justine Baltazar, Justin Arana, and Sedrick Barefield banner the new crop of PBA rookie aspirants

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is set to welcome a new set of rookies and 75 players seek to make the league by joining the draft on Sunday, May 15.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jeremiah Gray, Justine Baltazar, Justin Arana, and Sedrick Barefield banner the new crop of PBA rookie aspirants as they are expected to land in the first round.

A year after the PBA declared them ineligible for the draft, Filipino-Americans Ganuelas-Rosser and Gray eye to finally make the big jump after showcasing their wares in the PBA 3×3 league.

La Salle ace Baltazar and Arellano star Arana are considered the two best amateur Filipino big men, while Barefield heads to the Philippines with an impressive background as he played in the NBA G League.

Aside from Baltazar, the UAAP is well-represented with Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, and BJ Andrade of Ateneo, Joshua Fontanilla of UST, Shaun Ildefonso and Enzo Joson of NU, and Kurt Lojera of La Salle joining.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has Jeo Ambohot, Christian Fajarito, and Allen Mina of Letran, JM Calma of San Sebastian, and Marwin Taywan and CJ Cadua of EAC.

Joining Ganuelas-Rosser and Gray in the draft are their fellow PBA 3×3 players Mark Dyke, Jollo Go, Jayson David, Carlo de Chavez, and Encho Serrano.

Other notable players who threw their names in the draft hat include Javi Gomez de Liaño, Tyrus Hill, Jhonard Clarito, Alvin Baetiong, Ato Ular, and Orlan Wamar.

Here is the full list of draft applicants:

  1. Alanes, Shaquille Oswald
  2. Alcoriza, Rence Luis
  3. Alina, Nikon
  4. Ambohot, Jeo
  5. Andrade, Bryan Jayson
  6. Apacible, John Gerald
  7. Arana, Justin
  8. Arceo, Jeferson
  9. Armenion, Andrey
  10. Arthur, Jeremy
  11. Baetiong, Alvin
  12. Baltazar, Justine
  13. Barefield, Sedrick
  14. Bartolo, Roberto Jr.
  15. Caballero, Keanu Abraham
  16. Cachuela, Red Louis
  17. Cadua, Charles Jordan
  18. Calma, John Michael
  19. Caspe, Jhon Jerrick
  20. Castro, Fidel Albert
  21. Cenal, Sandy
  22. Clarito, Jhonard
  23. Colina, Lyndon
  24. Datu, Robert “Keith” Jr.
  25. David, Jayson Well
  26. De Chavez, Carlo
  27. Dela Rosa, Jay R
  28. Delos Reyes, Orville
  29. Dyke, Mark Anthony
  30. Esguerra, Leonardo
  31. Espanola, John Jeryl
  32. Fajarito, Christian
  33. Fontanilla, Joshua
  34. Fuentes, Alvin Jr.
  35. Galvez, Fletcher Criss
  36. Ganuelas-Rosser, Brandon
  37. Go, Jose IV
  38. Gomez, Arvin Kim
  39. Gomez de Liaño, Javier Joaquin
  40. Gonzaga, John Edmar
  41. Gray, Jeremiah
  42. Guinto, Jerwyn
  43. Hill, Tyrus
  44. Ibañez, Nino
  45. Ildefonso, Shaun Danielle
  46. Joson, Antonio Lorenzo
  47. Lacsamana, Earvin Ace
  48. Lalata, Chris
  49. Lojera, Kurt Alfons
  50. Mamuyac, Gian Robert
  51. Marilao, Danny
  52. Meca, Brylle Ivan
  53. Mina, Allen Andrew
  54. Montes, Jayson Carl
  55. Navasero, Arthur Ronald Jr.
  56. Octobre, Rhaffy
  57. Opiso, Jason
  58. Pascual, Daryl Louie
  59. Puerto, Garciano Jr.
  60. Ramirez, Ronnel Jeffrey
  61. Raymundo, Revino Marcial
  62. Reyes, James Timothy
  63. Saldua, Reuben Chester
  64. Saycon, John Reel
  65. Sazon, Yves Marron
  66. Serrano, Florencio
  67. Taywan, Marwin
  68. Tio, Christian Tyler
  69. Toth, Kyle Matthew
  70. Ubalde, Nichole John
  71. Ular, Renato
  72. Vales, Kameron, Joseph
  73. Villanueva, John Rey
  74. Wamar, Orlan Jr.
  75. Zaldivar, Keith Howell

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
