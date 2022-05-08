LIST: 75 players try luck in PBA Draft

TOP PROSPECTS. Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Jeremiah Gray are both expected to land in the first round.

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is set to welcome a new set of rookies and 75 players seek to make the league by joining the draft on Sunday, May 15.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jeremiah Gray, Justine Baltazar, Justin Arana, and Sedrick Barefield banner the new crop of PBA rookie aspirants as they are expected to land in the first round.

A year after the PBA declared them ineligible for the draft, Filipino-Americans Ganuelas-Rosser and Gray eye to finally make the big jump after showcasing their wares in the PBA 3×3 league.

La Salle ace Baltazar and Arellano star Arana are considered the two best amateur Filipino big men, while Barefield heads to the Philippines with an impressive background as he played in the NBA G League.

Aside from Baltazar, the UAAP is well-represented with Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, and BJ Andrade of Ateneo, Joshua Fontanilla of UST, Shaun Ildefonso and Enzo Joson of NU, and Kurt Lojera of La Salle joining.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has Jeo Ambohot, Christian Fajarito, and Allen Mina of Letran, JM Calma of San Sebastian, and Marwin Taywan and CJ Cadua of EAC.

Joining Ganuelas-Rosser and Gray in the draft are their fellow PBA 3×3 players Mark Dyke, Jollo Go, Jayson David, Carlo de Chavez, and Encho Serrano.

Other notable players who threw their names in the draft hat include Javi Gomez de Liaño, Tyrus Hill, Jhonard Clarito, Alvin Baetiong, Ato Ular, and Orlan Wamar.

Here is the full list of draft applicants:

Alanes, Shaquille Oswald Alcoriza, Rence Luis Alina, Nikon Ambohot, Jeo Andrade, Bryan Jayson Apacible, John Gerald Arana, Justin Arceo, Jeferson Armenion, Andrey Arthur, Jeremy Baetiong, Alvin Baltazar, Justine Barefield, Sedrick Bartolo, Roberto Jr. Caballero, Keanu Abraham Cachuela, Red Louis Cadua, Charles Jordan Calma, John Michael Caspe, Jhon Jerrick Castro, Fidel Albert Cenal, Sandy Clarito, Jhonard Colina, Lyndon Datu, Robert “Keith” Jr. David, Jayson Well De Chavez, Carlo Dela Rosa, Jay R Delos Reyes, Orville Dyke, Mark Anthony Esguerra, Leonardo Espanola, John Jeryl Fajarito, Christian Fontanilla, Joshua Fuentes, Alvin Jr. Galvez, Fletcher Criss Ganuelas-Rosser, Brandon Go, Jose IV Gomez, Arvin Kim Gomez de Liaño, Javier Joaquin Gonzaga, John Edmar Gray, Jeremiah Guinto, Jerwyn Hill, Tyrus Ibañez, Nino Ildefonso, Shaun Danielle Joson, Antonio Lorenzo Lacsamana, Earvin Ace Lalata, Chris Lojera, Kurt Alfons Mamuyac, Gian Robert Marilao, Danny Meca, Brylle Ivan Mina, Allen Andrew Montes, Jayson Carl Navasero, Arthur Ronald Jr. Octobre, Rhaffy Opiso, Jason Pascual, Daryl Louie Puerto, Garciano Jr. Ramirez, Ronnel Jeffrey Raymundo, Revino Marcial Reyes, James Timothy Saldua, Reuben Chester Saycon, John Reel Sazon, Yves Marron Serrano, Florencio Taywan, Marwin Tio, Christian Tyler Toth, Kyle Matthew Ubalde, Nichole John Ular, Renato Vales, Kameron, Joseph Villanueva, John Rey Wamar, Orlan Jr. Zaldivar, Keith Howell

– Rappler.com