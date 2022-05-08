LIST: 75 players try luck in PBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is set to welcome a new set of rookies and 75 players seek to make the league by joining the draft on Sunday, May 15.
Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jeremiah Gray, Justine Baltazar, Justin Arana, and Sedrick Barefield banner the new crop of PBA rookie aspirants as they are expected to land in the first round.
A year after the PBA declared them ineligible for the draft, Filipino-Americans Ganuelas-Rosser and Gray eye to finally make the big jump after showcasing their wares in the PBA 3×3 league.
La Salle ace Baltazar and Arellano star Arana are considered the two best amateur Filipino big men, while Barefield heads to the Philippines with an impressive background as he played in the NBA G League.
Aside from Baltazar, the UAAP is well-represented with Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, and BJ Andrade of Ateneo, Joshua Fontanilla of UST, Shaun Ildefonso and Enzo Joson of NU, and Kurt Lojera of La Salle joining.
Meanwhile, the NCAA has Jeo Ambohot, Christian Fajarito, and Allen Mina of Letran, JM Calma of San Sebastian, and Marwin Taywan and CJ Cadua of EAC.
Joining Ganuelas-Rosser and Gray in the draft are their fellow PBA 3×3 players Mark Dyke, Jollo Go, Jayson David, Carlo de Chavez, and Encho Serrano.
Other notable players who threw their names in the draft hat include Javi Gomez de Liaño, Tyrus Hill, Jhonard Clarito, Alvin Baetiong, Ato Ular, and Orlan Wamar.
Here is the full list of draft applicants:
- Alanes, Shaquille Oswald
- Alcoriza, Rence Luis
- Alina, Nikon
- Ambohot, Jeo
- Andrade, Bryan Jayson
- Apacible, John Gerald
- Arana, Justin
- Arceo, Jeferson
- Armenion, Andrey
- Arthur, Jeremy
- Baetiong, Alvin
- Baltazar, Justine
- Barefield, Sedrick
- Bartolo, Roberto Jr.
- Caballero, Keanu Abraham
- Cachuela, Red Louis
- Cadua, Charles Jordan
- Calma, John Michael
- Caspe, Jhon Jerrick
- Castro, Fidel Albert
- Cenal, Sandy
- Clarito, Jhonard
- Colina, Lyndon
- Datu, Robert “Keith” Jr.
- David, Jayson Well
- De Chavez, Carlo
- Dela Rosa, Jay R
- Delos Reyes, Orville
- Dyke, Mark Anthony
- Esguerra, Leonardo
- Espanola, John Jeryl
- Fajarito, Christian
- Fontanilla, Joshua
- Fuentes, Alvin Jr.
- Galvez, Fletcher Criss
- Ganuelas-Rosser, Brandon
- Go, Jose IV
- Gomez, Arvin Kim
- Gomez de Liaño, Javier Joaquin
- Gonzaga, John Edmar
- Gray, Jeremiah
- Guinto, Jerwyn
- Hill, Tyrus
- Ibañez, Nino
- Ildefonso, Shaun Danielle
- Joson, Antonio Lorenzo
- Lacsamana, Earvin Ace
- Lalata, Chris
- Lojera, Kurt Alfons
- Mamuyac, Gian Robert
- Marilao, Danny
- Meca, Brylle Ivan
- Mina, Allen Andrew
- Montes, Jayson Carl
- Navasero, Arthur Ronald Jr.
- Octobre, Rhaffy
- Opiso, Jason
- Pascual, Daryl Louie
- Puerto, Garciano Jr.
- Ramirez, Ronnel Jeffrey
- Raymundo, Revino Marcial
- Reyes, James Timothy
- Saldua, Reuben Chester
- Saycon, John Reel
- Sazon, Yves Marron
- Serrano, Florencio
- Taywan, Marwin
- Tio, Christian Tyler
- Toth, Kyle Matthew
- Ubalde, Nichole John
- Ular, Renato
- Vales, Kameron, Joseph
- Villanueva, John Rey
- Wamar, Orlan Jr.
- Zaldivar, Keith Howell
