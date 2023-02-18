Barroca excited, thankful for PBA All-Star nod

ALL FUN. Basketball players (front row, from left) Brix Ramos, Isaac Go, and Mark Barroca grace the NBA-Foodpanda partnership.

Taking a break from on-court action, veteran guard Mark Barroca looks forward to more fun activities in the PBA All-Star Game

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a remarkable week for Magnolia Hotshots guard Mark Barroca as he was named a PBA All-Star a few days after bagging the PBA Player of the Week award.

The 2023 PBA All-Star event will be held in Passi City, Iloilo, on March 9-12, and the eight-time All-Star looks forward to the annual festivities.

“I’m thankful for the fans who voted and believed in us,” Barroca, who cracked the top 24 in the final round of voting, said in Filipino.

“Maybe they still want to see me play in the event so I’m really thankful to the fans and the media who voted because I won’t be there without them.”

Barroca, who took a day off from the ongoing PBA season, graced the NBA and FoodPanda partnership event alongside fellow PBA player Isaac Go and former UP Fighting Maroons team captain Brix Ramos at the MOA Music Hall on Saturday, February 18.

The trio showcased some basketball drills during the event where the NBA and Foodpanda highlighted the “perfect team up of convenience and sports entertainment.”

Barroca looks forward to more fun activities like these, just like in the All-Star events where he plans to show some other moves.

“My wife told me to try and practice dancing already, especially the new and viral dances,” the former FEU Tamaraws standout shared.

“This is what I like in the All-Star festivities, you’ll really go out of your comfort zone.”

On-court, of course, Barroca and the rest of the Magnolia crew are very much serious in their ongoing Governors’ Cup campaign as they’re riding on a three-game streak after a surprise 0-3 start.

“The momentum is there, we’re happy now that we’re back at the .500 mark,” said the 36-year-old veteran.

“The entire team is excited, but for now, we’re on a break to stay refreshed for our next practice and for our next game on Wednesday.” – Rappler.com