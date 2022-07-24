Barroca fixated on PBA title despite new personal milestone

ELITE COMPANY. Mark Barroca is one of just 13 active PBA players to join the 5,000-point club.

Mark Barroca becomes the 90th local in PBA history to score at least 5,000 points, but he could only talk about capturing another PBA championship

MANILA, Philippines – A championship remains the ultimate priority for Mark Barroca even as he joined an elite PBA club.

Barroca became the 90th local in PBA history to score at least 5,000 points after dropping 24 points to help Magnolia claim a 98-89 victory over NLEX in Game 1 of their Philippine Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, July 24.

While he is one of only 13 active players to achieve the feat, the 11-year veteran could only talk about capturing another title.

“Throughout my career, I never wanted anything but to become a champion,” Barroca said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“Like what coach told us, this team was built not just for us to win awards. The awards are just a bonus, but our goal is to win championships.”

It has been a while since the Hotshots ruled the All-Filipino tournament.

While Magnolia captured the 2018 Governors’ Cup crown, it settled for a runner-up finish in three of the last four editions of the Philippine Cup – the crown jewel of the three PBA conferences.

But the Hotshots have made a strong case for the All-Filipino title as they ride on the longest winning streak of the conference, which now stands at eight straight games.

“This group is special. We prepared hard in the offseason. Everyone is committed, everybody is doing extra work, not just when we’re with the team but also when we’re on our own,” Barroca said.

“I hope God blesses us and give us another championship.”

Magnolia goes for the kill in the best-of-three affair as it looks to nail a semifinal berth on July 29 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. – Rappler.com