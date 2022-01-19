Matt Ganuelas-Rosser declines Terrafirma offer, becomes unrestricted free agent

FREEDOM. Matt Ganuelas-Rosser is part of the first batch of players who can become unrestricted free agents and sign with the teams they prefer.

Matt Ganuelas-Rosser has opted to become an unrestricted free agent after his contract with Terrafirma expired at the end of last year

MANILA, Philippines – Another player is testing the PBA free agency waters.

Veteran forward Matt Ganuelas-Rosser has opted to become an unrestricted free agent after his contract with Terrafirma expired last December 31.

“Matt declined our offer of a two-year extension,” said Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales through a text message on Wednesday, January 19.

Drafted No. 4 overall by NLEX in the 2014 PBA Draft, Ganuelas-Rosser is part of the first batch of players who can become unrestricted free agents and sign with the teams they prefer.

Other players who have taken advantage of the rule include his fellow 2014 draftees John Pinto, who left Meralco to join Ginebra, and Rodney Brondial, who jumped ship to San Miguel after parting ways with Alaska.

Ganuelas-Rosser won five PBA titles during his stints with TNT and San Miguel before he got traded to Terrafirma last year as part of the deal that sent star guard CJ Perez from the Dyip to the Beermen.

He averaged 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.8 assists in five games played in the shelved Governors’ Cup.

Terrafirma currently sits at 10th place with a 1-4 record. – Rappler.com