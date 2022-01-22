After turning down Terrafirma offer, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser returns to TNT

PARTING WAYS. Matt Ganuelas-Rosser leaves Terrafirma after just one year with the team.

TNT has been relentless in beefing up its roster for the PBA Governors' Cup as the Tropang Giga welcome back Matt Ganuelas-Rosser

MANILA, Philippines – Matt Ganuelas-Rosser returns home to his first PBA team.

Ganuelas-Rosser joins TNT in the middle of the shelved PBA Governors’ Cup after becoming an unrestricted free agent when he parted ways with Terrafirma.

The Dyip offered the veteran forward a two-year deal, but Ganuelas-Rosser opted to test the free agency waters and eventually landed with the Tropang Giga.

“We’d like to welcome Matt back to the team. Now, it’s time to go to work,” the team wrote on Twitter.

Selected No. 4 overall by NLEX in the 2014 PBA Draft, the Filipino-American was eventually traded to TNT a month before the season began.

In more than two years with the team, Ganuelas-Rosser helped the Tropang Giga capture one PBA championship before he got shipped to San Miguel, where he won four more titles.

Ganuelas-Rosser found himself on the move again last year as part of the deal that saw the Beermen send him, Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, and two draft picks to Terrafirma in exchange for CJ Perez.

As part of the first batch of players given the choice to become unrestricted free agents, Ganuelas-Rosser followed in the footsteps of fellow 2014 draftees Rodney Brondial and John Pinto, who both changed teams in the middle of the season-ending conference.

Brondial left Alaska to sign with San Miguel, while Pinto bid Meralco goodbye and joined Barangay Ginebra.

The Tropang Giga have been relentless in beefing up their roster for the Governors’ Cup.

After picking up former Aces forward Gab Banal from free agency during the break, TNT has acquired former Blackwater big men Carl Bryan Cruz and Rey Mark Acuno, and now, Ganuelas-Rosser. – Rappler.com