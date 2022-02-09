Matt Nieto joins NLEX through 3-year deal

PRO CAREER. Matt Nieto begins his PBA career after spending two years with Gilas Pilipinas.

Matt Nieto is the latest Gilas Pilipinas draftee to join the PBA after his brother Mike, Allyn Bulanadi, and Rey Suerte signed with teams that picked them

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX secured the services of Matt Nieto for the long haul after signing the Gilas Pilipinas guard to a three-year contract on Tuesday, February 8.

With Nieto on board, the Road Warriors fortified their backcourt unit that includes Kevin Alas, Jericho Cruz, Kris Rosales, Philip Paniamogan, and Bong Galanza.

“From what I saw from the player three years ago to the player I’ve seen just recently, I think he has become even better and more matured,” Guiao said in report published on the team website.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagles playmaker played three games in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers last year and averaged 6 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.7 rebounds as the Philippines swept its group.

Nieto is the latest player from the special Gilas Pilipinas round in the 2019 Draft to join the PBA after his brother Mike (Rain or Shine), Allyn Bulanadi (Alaska), and Rey Suerte (Blackwater) signed with teams that picked them.

Only Isaac Go (Terrafirma) has yet to ink a PBA deal since they were released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas after their contracts expired at the end of January.

Nieto is expected to make his PBA debut on the same day the Governors’ Cup restarts after a month-long postponement as NLEX clashes with Meralco on Friday, February 11, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Powered by former NBA player KJ McDaniels, the Road Warriors have been on a roll, winning all but one of their first five games for third place in the standings. – Rappler.com