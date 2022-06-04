Matthew Wright committed to Phoenix amid looming contract expiration

ON BOARD. Matthew Wright is expected to finish the upcoming Philippine Cup as his contract expires in August.

'I committed in 2019 for three years, and I intend to play until the very last second of that contract,' says Phoenix star Matthew Wright despite talks that he is set to bring his talents overseas

MANILA,, Philippines – PBA star Matthew Wright wants to do right by Phoenix.

Wright said he is committed to finishing his three-year contract with the Fuel Masters despite talks that he is set to bring his talents overseas.

“I committed in 2019 for three years, and I intend to play until the very last second of that contract. That is what being professional is about,” Wright said during the PBA Media Day on Thursday, June 2.

“Nothing is going to change at all.”

Wright is expected to finish the Philippine Cup as his contract expires in August.

After that, Wright will decide whether the new contract Phoenix will draw up is enough for him to pass up the more lucrative deals being dangled by foreign leagues.

“Negotiation is still going on, so I think it is going to be a matter of us meeting halfway,” Wright said. “I go high, they go low, we meet in the middle.”

The Filipino-Canadian guard, though, refused to go into detail on where he could be headed so as not to distract the team.

He previously said that he has offers from “different countries.”

“I just want everyone to know that I’m going to be their teammate, their locker room guy. I will give 100%,” said Wright.

Wright expressed optimism for the Fuel Masters as they try to rebound from their frustrating stint last season, which saw them miss the playoffs in the Philippine Cup and suffer a quarterfinals exit in the Governors’ Cup.

Now, Phoenix has do-it-all-forward Sean Anthony back on board, with rookies Encho Serrano, Tyler Tio, and Chris Lalata in tow.

“I expect us to do well,” Wright said. “We will bounce back, and hopefully, we have a more successful conference this time.” – Rappler.com