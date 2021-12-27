Wright snaps out of funk en route to PBA Player of the Week plum

Matthew Wright submits his finest performance of the PBA Governors' Cup as Phoenix hands NLEX its first loss after a 4-0 start

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright delivered just when Phoenix needed him most in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Forced to take a heavier load with import Paul Harris hurt, Wright submitted his finest performance of the conference to key Phoenix to a much-needed 102-93 win over erstwhile unbeaten NLEX and earn the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors.

Wright churned out a conference-high 23 points to go with 9 rebounds and 4 assists as the Phoenix snapped its two-game skid against no less than NLEX, which won its first four games on Christmas Day.

The sweet-shooting guard knocked down 6 three-pointers, the last of which he drained in the final minute to seal the victory.

“As bad as we played in our last two games, Matt said that we just have to keep on playing. That it was either we go all the way with three straight losses or we stop the streak of NLEX,” said Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson.

Wright bested teammate Justin Chua, who also ended his slump in the win over NLEX with 19 points on top of 6 rebounds and 1 steal, for the weekly citation awarded for the period of December 22 to 26.

Other players who were considered for the award included San Miguel’s Terrence Romeo and CJ Perez, Magnolia’s Paul Lee, Jio Jalalon, and Calvin Abueva, Meralco’s Chris Newsome, TNT’s Mikey Williams, and Alaska’s Maverick Ahanmisi, Jeron Teng, and Robbie Herndon. – Rappler.com