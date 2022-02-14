Wright rights Phoenix ship en route to PBA Player of the Week honors

Matthew Wright earns his second straight PBA Player of the Week citation by steering Phoenix to a rousing win over TNT in the first weekend of the Governors' Cup restart

MANILA, Philippines – Just when Phoenix needed him the most, Matthew Wright rose to the occasion.

Wright churned out solid numbers and hit the game-winner as Phoenix hacked out a 93-92 win over TNT in its first game of the PBA Governors’ Cup restart on Sunday, February 13.

The Fuel Masters were in dire need of a hero following the departure of star guard Chris Banchero, who joined the Meralco Bolts, and import Paul Harris, whose recovery from a hamstring injury took longer than expected.

Wright answered the call, chalking up 27 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals, the last of which he pulled off against Jayson Castro on the way to scoring the go-ahead layup with 1.3 ticks left.

His brilliant performance earned him the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week award for the period of February 11 to 13.

It was the second straight Player of the Week honor for the sweet-shooting guard, who also earned the distinction in the final play week of December before the PBA postponed the conference early in January.

Despite the significant roster changes and key players remaining injured, Wright vowed that he and Phoenix will always take the fight to opposing teams.

“We’re going to play as hard as we can,” Wright said. – Rappler.com