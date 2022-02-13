Phoenix win aside, Wright sees need to be better in clutch time

COMEBACK. Matthew Wright and Phoenix climb to fourth place with a 4-2 card after stunning TNT.

Matthew Wright says he should have milked the clock more after hitting the go-ahead layup that propelled Phoenix to a one-point win over TNT

MANILA, Philippines – Even in his most brilliant of plays, Matthew Wright has a penchant for thinking that things could have been better.

Wright said he should have milked the clock more after hitting the go-ahead layup with 1.3 ticks left that propelled Phoenix to a nail-biting 93-92 victory over TNT in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday, February 13.

It was as easy as it could get for Wright as he enjoyed a clear path to the hoop after stealing the ball from Jayson Castro, leaving more than a second on the clock for the Tropang Giga to execute a win-stealing play.

Fortunately for Wright and the Fuel Masters, Jason Perkins rose to the occasion defensively and blocked the potential game-winning alley-oop layup by Troy Rosario at the buzzer.

“I should’ve just took my time and laid it up with zero seconds left,” Wright said. “Giving them extra seconds was deadly. That could’ve backfired.”

“So I gotta be better on that scenario. But I’m happy we got the win.”

Phoenix pulled through even after seeing a drastic change in its roster over the month-long league suspension.

Chris Banchero left the squad and joined Meralco as an unrestricted free agent, while import Paul Harris returned home to the United States as his recovery from a hamstring injury took longer than expected.

The Fuel Masters then brought in Dominique Sutton as a replacement import.

Aside from a string of roster changes, Phoenix also missed the services of injured players Nico Salva and Larry Muyang against TNT.

But Wright, particularly, showed how badly he wanted to win as he delivered game-highs of 27 points and 10 assists on top of 4 rebounds and 3 steals to help the Fuel Masters climb to fourth place with a 4-2 record.

“[A] couple of guys are out with some injuries, we have a new import, but we can’t make excuses,” Wright said.

“It’s been like two months since our last game, so I don’t care if it’s only five of us going out to play. We’re going to play as hard as we can.”

Riding on a two-game winning streak, Phoenix will have its mettle tested against league-leading Magnolia on February 19. – Rappler.com