Maverick Ahanmisi ditches old number for fresh start with Ginebra

Ginebra new guy Maverick Ahanmisi previously wore No. 13 – the same number used by Gin Kings legend Jayjay Helterbrand – from the collegiate to the professional ranks

MANILA, Philippines – A new number for a fresh start.

Barangay Ginebra guard Maverick Ahanmisi will don No. 00 starting in the 48th PBA season on November 5 as he joins the Gin Kings on a three-year deal.

Ahanmisi wore No. 13 from his US NCAA career to his PBA stints with Rain or Shine, Alaska, and Converge, but opted to change out of respect for Ginebra great Jayjay Helterbrand, who used the same jersey number.

Helterbrand played his entire 16-season PBA career with the Gin Kings, helping the beloved franchise capture six championships and winning a league MVP award.

“It is more so a start from scratch,” said Ahanmisi on Wednesday, October 25, during the PBA Media Day at the One Esplanade in Pasay.

The 6-foot-2 standout wanted to switch to No. 30 but listened to fans’ pleas as it is the same jersey number used by Eric Menk, a former PBA MVP with Ginebra who won all of his four titles with the team.

“Some of the fans do not want me wearing that number, I respect that,” said Ahanmisi.

Ahanmisi inked a maximum deal with the Gin Kings after a stellar run with the FiberXers, averaging a career-high 13.7 points on top of 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 36 games over three conferences last season.

“I’m just blessed to be in this situation,” said Ahanmisi. “As much as you enjoy playing against Ginebra, you also want to be on that side as well.”

“This team is stacked. I’m just here to help an already great team.”

Describing his situation as a “great fit,” Ahanmisi looks forward to contending for a crown with the Gin Kings, who won seven of the last 16 titles.

“I’ve got a little taste, I’ve been fortunate to win a championship in my rookie season. I definitely want to get back to that feeling again,” he said. – Rappler.com