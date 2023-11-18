Ahanmisi vows ‘more to give’ after Ginebra debut

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW GUY. Maverick Ahanmisi in action for Barangay Ginebra in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

'This is the game for me to get my feet wet,' says Maverick Ahanmisi as he suits up for Barangay Ginebra for the first time

MANILA, Philippines – It might not be the explosive Barangay Ginebra debut Maverick Ahanmisi hoped for, but he knows he has plenty of chances to prove his worth.

The Gin Kings’ newest acquisition, Ahanmisi played his first game for the beloved franchise in a 100-86 win over his former team Converge in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday, November 17.

Ahanmisi struggled from the field as he shot 2-of-9 to finish with 7 points, although he also put up 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in nearly 33 minutes of action to help Ginebra emerge triumphant in its season opener.

“I definitely have more to give to the table. This is the game for me to get my feet wet. I’m just happy we came out with the win. It’s our first game of the season, there’s always room to improve,” said Ahanmisi.

Ahanmisi joined the Gin Kings as a free agent following a stellar season with the FiberXers that saw him post a career-high 13.7 points on top of 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals.

The third overall pick in the 2015 PBA Draft also bagged the Most Improved Player award.

While he enjoyed his battles with Ginebra as a former player for Rain or Shine, Alaska, and Converge, Ahanmisi said he is glad to be on the same side.

“It’s a crazy feeling, I’ve been in this league for seven, eight years, I think. It’s crazy to finally be on this side, with the fans on your side this time,” he said.

Not lost on Ahanmisi, though, is the impact the FiberXers have had in his career.

“They’re my family over there,” said Ahanmisi. “It’s nothing but love for those guys over there.” – Rappler.com