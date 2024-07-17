Meralco brings back Allen Durham, hoping to get job done in Governors’ Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRIVE. Allen Durham in action for the Meralco Bolts in the 2019-20 PBA Governors' Cup.

Meralco hopes to finally get the job done with Allen Durham by tapping the three-time PBA Best Import to reinforce the team in the season-opening Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco is bringing back a familiar face as it shoots for back-to-back PBA crowns.

The Bolts hope to finally get the job done with Allen Durham by tapping the veteran import to reinforce the team in the season-opening Governors’ Cup, team manager Paolo Trillo confirmed.

Durham returns to the PBA for the first time since 2020 after spending the last four years overseas, primarily with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League.

The hulking 6-foot-6 forward helped Ryukyu capture the 2022-2023 B. League title, also earning Finals MVP honors, and keyed the Golden Kings to the finals for three straight seasons.

Falling short of the top prize in its first four finals appearances, Meralco captured its breakthrough championship when it dethroned San Miguel in the Philippine Cup last season.

Three of those finals losses were with Durham as he and the Bolts fell prey to Justin Brownlee and Barangay Ginebra in the 2016, 2017, and 2019 editions of the Governors’ Cup.

After winning its historic title, Meralco aims to get the proverbial monkey off its back in an import-flavored conference with the three-time PBA Best Import back in the fold.

Durham averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in the previous B. League season, where the Golden Kings absorbed a 2-1 loss to the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the finals.

Other imports for the Governors’ Cup include Glenn Robinson III for Magnolia and Aaron Fuller for Rain or Shine. – Rappler.com