DiGregorio finally cracks Converge rotation after honest talk with Ayo

BREAKOUT. Mike DiGregorio helps Converge assemble a winning record for the first time in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Converge head coach Aldin Ayo says he appreciates the honesty of Mike DiGregorio for opening up the conversation about his scarce playing time

MANILA, Philippines – Ask and you shall receive.

Converge guard Mike DiGregorio submitted his best game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup in a 106-102 win over San Miguel after getting sufficient playing time following a heart-to-heart talk with head coach Aldin Ayo.

The Filipino-Italian veteran posted 12 points and 2 rebounds in over 16 minutes of play as the FiberXers assembled a winning record for the first time this conference with a 3-2 card.

“He approached me and he asked me why he doesn’t have the minutes. And I explained it then, that well, you have to adjust first to the system,” said Ayo.

“It’s not only on the offensive end, but more specifically on the defense because we prioritize it.”

A frequent starter during his time at Alaska, DiGregorio found it hard to crack the rotation of Ayo – who joined Converge just last August – as he sat out the FiberXers’ last three games.

In his only other appearance of the tournament, DiGregorio saw action for just four minutes and tallied 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 124-110 rout of Terrafirma in their conference opener.

All DiGregorio needed to do was to ask.

“I appreciate Mike D’s honesty. He approached me and was like ‘Coach, what’s wrong with me?’ So, since he opened that communication, I was able to open everything to him. And, well, he listened,” Ayo said.

“Before the game, I told him, Mike D, don’t be afraid to commit mistakes. Just play your game, you’re going to get the minutes, but no pressure.”

Now in his seventh season in the PBA, DiGregorio only wanted to prove that he is capable of helping the team win, especially with the way he has been putting in the work behind the scenes.

“I just spoke to him and told him, obviously, you know, like I want play. I work extremely, extremely hard. I think that anyone who knows me knows that I live in the gym. I [arrive] there early, I stay late,” DiGregorio said.

“When you put so much into something, you want to play, you want show what you could do. So I just spoke to him.”

DiGregorio said Ayo has a “great relationship” with his players.

“He was receptive. Honest with me too. I’m not saying I’m perfect, there are things I need to work on,” DiGregorio added.

Despite earning Ayo’s trust, though, DiGregorio made it clear he does not expect to play longer minutes.

“That’s the mindset I should have, right? To keep working, to stay working, to not be complacent,” he said. “I want to keep working, keep proving myself, keep showing them that I can do this on a consistent basis.” – Rappler.com