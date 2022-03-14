PBA
PBA Governors' Cup

Mikey Williams nets PBA Player of the Week honors as TNT nails playoff bonus

Delfin Dioquino
Mikey Williams nets PBA Player of the Week honors as TNT nails playoff bonus

SUPER ROOKIE. Mikey Williams has been magnificent for TNT all throughout the PBA Governors' Cup.

PBA Images

Mikey Williams delivers anew as TNT enters the PBA Governors' Cup playoffs armed with a twice-to-beat advantage and riding on a five-game winning streak

MANILA, Philippines – When Mikey Williams leads, TNT follows.

Williams towed the Tropang Giga to two crucial wins as TNT clinched the last remaining twice-to-beat bonus in PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs on his way to being name the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week.

The rookie guard averaged 22 points, 6.5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in victories over Terrafirma and NorthPort as the Tropang Giga ended the elimination round with a 7-4 record and nailed the No. 3 seed.

It was a unanimous vote for the men and women who regularly cover the PBA beat, with Williams claiming the honors for the period of March 9 to 13, the last week of the elimination round.

Williams delivered 16 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals against the Dyip before he took on a more prominent offensive role against the Batang Pier, dropping 28 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Their playoff fate on the line, with a loss to NorthPort resulting in TNT dropping to No. 5, Williams took over in overtime with a couple of clutch threes and key baskets as they hacked out a 106-101 win.

Riding on a five-game winning streak, Williams and the Tropang Giga seek an immediate entry to the final four when they meet reigning Governors’ Cup champion Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday, March 16. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Recommended Stories

PBA Governors' Cup

Philippine basketball

TNT Tropang Giga