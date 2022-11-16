Mikey Williams relieved to put past behind in TNT return after suspension

RETURN. Mikey Williams plays his first PBA game after being suspended by TNT.

MANILA, Philippines – TNT star Mikey Williams is glad to put the past behind him as he played his first PBA game since the Tropang Giga suspended him for skipping team practice.

Williams delivered 20 points in his return, albeit in a 97-91 loss to Meralco on Wednesday, November 16, that pushed TNT down to 4-5 for the eighth spot.

“Definitely a sigh of relief,” Williams said as he moved on from his punishment. “Just move forward and continue to be better.”

The Tropang Giga cracked the whip on Williams for his repeated absences, like the time he failed to show up for a training camp in Batangas.

Williams’ misbehavior also came into light when TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa bared the Filipino-American guard refused to apologize to the squad.

But Williams eventually made amends with his teammates during a team lunch.

He said he kept himself in shape as he served his one-week suspension by completing four workouts per day.

“When I was back in the States, that was the same thing for me going four a day – lift, workout, get on the court, lift again,” Williams said. “It is the same but I felt like it was just tougher mentally because I was doing it by myself, not with my teammates.”

With the playoff fate of the Tropang Giga hanging on the results of their last three games, Williams said TNT needs to rediscover the ways that made it successful in the past.

Over the last three conferences, the Tropang Giga won a championship and reached the finals twice.

“It feels like it is clicking sometimes, sometimes it feels like it is not. We’re just trying to find that rhythm that we’re used to having, that flow, that identity that we’ve had for the last couple of seasons,” Williams said.

Williams and TNT are up for a great challenge as they face streaking Barangay Ginebra on Sunday, November 20, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com