Mikey Williams unapologetic to TNT despite repeated absences, bares Jojo Lastimosa

AWOL. Mikey Williams faces harsher punishment for repeat offenses as he gets suspended for missing practice without notice.

'He's acting like he's on another level, he's better than the rest of the players, which shouldn't be the case,' says TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa of suspended guard Mikey Williams

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – TNT has had enough of Mikey Williams’ antics.

Tropang Giga team manager Jojo Lastimosa feels Williams acts like he is above the squad as he continues to miss practices without notice, forcing the team to suspend the high-scoring guard for one week without pay.

Williams skipped practice a day before their Commissioner’s Cup game against Phoenix on Sunday, October 30, and failed to inform management of his reason.

TNT went on to absorb a 91-88 loss as it dropped to 3-4.

“He can’t practice, he can’t show himself. And the thing with him is he won’t apologize to his teammates like, ‘Hey guys, I missed practice, I missed the camp because I had to attend…’ He just doesn’t care,” Lastimosa said.

“That’s how we feel – he just doesn’t care. He’s getting paid a lot of money and he’s not being a good teammate. That’s your first responsibility: you have to be a good teammate. For me, practices are sacred journey.”

Lastimosa said it was not the first time Williams went AWOL.

The Filipino-American stalwart also missed their team building in Batangas before the conference kicked off as he returned to the United States to get his injured ankle checked.

According to Lastimosa, Williams vowed to reunite with the team on October 1 but did not show up.

“Instead of listening to us when we’re coming back to practice, he creates his own timetable for his return. That’s not fair. That’s not fair to everyone because they returned,” Lastimosa said.

“He’s acting like he’s on another level, he’s better than the rest of the players, which shouldn’t be the case.”

TNT fined Williams for his absence, but his misbehavior did not end there.

“He comes to practice… he doesn’t talk to anyone, he doesn’t talk to the coaches,” Lastimosa said. “That’s his attitude. There’s no problem in practice because he’s okay, but it’s off that he doesn’t talk to anyone.”

Lastimosa said harsher punishment awaits Williams for repeat offenses.

“[The] next time, the second time, we won’t be as nice. It’s not going to be one week anymore. Because I know it’s going to recur. It’s going to happen again. If that’s the case then it’s going be worse,” Lastimosa said.

“We always remind him, if you miss practice, at least try to call or text me or text anyone, inform anyone what’s going on, that you’re not going to make it. That’s okay. But he won’t. He won’t.”

The ball is now on Williams’ court as Lastimosa said he does not plan to have a heart-to-heart talk with the 31-year-old star.

“He’s the one who has a problem. Not me. Or not the team. He’s just one of the total part of the team. There’s no sacred cow in our team,” Lastimosa said.

Williams will sit out a second straight game as his suspension covers their November 5 game against winless Terrafirma at the Ynares Center. – Rappler.com