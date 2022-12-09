Bay Area star Myles Powell out with ‘pretty severe’ foot injury

SIDELINED. Myles Powell gets relegated to the injured/reserve list at the start of the PBA playoffs.

Despite missing Myles Powell, Bay Area becomes the first team to reach the semifinals after demolishing Rain or Shine

MANILA, Philippines – Bay Area made a surprising move when it relegated Myles Powell to the injured/reserve list and activated Andrew Nicholson entering the PBA playoffs.

The import switch seemed untimely, considering Powell powered the Dragons to four consecutive victories to end the elimination round as they secured the top seed in the quarterfinals and a twice-to-beat advantage.

But as it turned out, Powell suffered a foot injury.

Powell wore a protective boot on his left foot as he watched Bay Area coast to a lopsided 126-96 win over Rain or Shine on Friday, December 9, that clinched the foreign team a spot in the semifinals.

“He went down in practice about three days ago. A pretty severe foot injury. We tried to settle it. He had an MRI yesterday. And the MRI was not still good for today,” said Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian.

“We’re going to keep monitoring his progress and we’re going to keep working in the rehab and see where it takes us.”

Powell has been practically unstoppable, averaging a league-leading 37.3 points to go with 8.4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

His individual brilliance has translated to team success, with the Dragons winning all eight games the former NBA player appeared in.

Goorjian said the high-scoring guard took it hard after being ruled out of their quarterfinal duel against the Elasto Painters.

“He was really, really devastated because he was so excited, as you all know, to be part of these playoffs and playing in front of these fans and against this competition,” Goorjian said.

“So it was really a kick in the gut. We do not know at this stage how long it is going to take, but it is day-by-day.”

Powell will get a few more days to recover as Bay Area awaits its final four opponent, with the semifinals tipping off either on Wednesday, December 14 or Friday, December 16. – Rappler.com