Powell slams officiating, free throw disparity as Bay Area falls to Ginebra in Game 3

Bay Area import Myles Powell says the referees are 'making the difference' between who wins or loses

MANILA, Philippines – Myles Powell blasted the officiating in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals as Bay Area fell prey to Barangay Ginebra, saying the referees are “making the difference” in the back-and-forth affair.

The Dragons were on the way to winning back-to-back games but squandered a 14-point lead as the Gin Kings pulled off an 89-82 victory on Wednesday, January 4.

Powell highlighted the free throw discrepancy between the two teams, with Ginebra going 24-of-38 at the line and Bay Area attempting only 10 foul shots, making just 4 of them.

“We shot 10 free throws, they shot 38,” Powell wrote on Twitter followed by five laughing emojis.

The Dragons, though, lived and died by the three as 41 of their 76 field goal attempts, which accounted for 54% of their shots, came from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, the Gin Kings made their living inside and shot 57 of their 83 field goal attempts from two-point range.

But Powell acknowledged the free throw disparity also favored Bay Area when it tied the series at 1-1 with a 99-82 victory in Game 2 last December 28 – a win where it got awarded 21 foul shots compared to just 5 by Ginebra.

“Something ain’t right. Clearly, the refs [are] making the difference between who wins or [loses] when it should just be a [fairly] called game,” Powell wrote.

Powell has been reduced to a spectator since he suffered a foot injury in the lead-up to the playoffs.

The former NBA player, though, can still suit up, especially after current Dragons import Andrew Nicholson sustained an apparent left ankle injury during the final moments of Game 3.

Nicholson needed assistance as he limped off the court, a disappointing end to a dominant performance that saw him put up 23 points, 24 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Bay Area looks to tie the best-of-seven series in Game 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, January 6. – Rappler.com