NCAA champ Letran, UAAP contender La Salle banner PBA D-League return

D-LEAGUE RETURNS. NCAA champion Letran, bannered by MVP Rhenz Abando, headlines seven school-based teams and one club squad in the PBA D-League's first season in two years

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA D-League returns to action with the 2022 Aspirants’ Cup on the first week of July following a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight teams, headed by two-time defending NCAA champion Letran Knights, banner the developmental league’s return. Tuesday game days will be held at the league’s usual Ynares Sports Arena home in Pasig, while Thursday and Saturday morning slates will take place at the Araneta Coliseum.

NCAA Season 97 MVP Rhenz Abando and Season 95 Finals MVP Fran Yu lead the Wangs-Letran charge as they will be joined by UAAP playoff contender EcoOil-La Salle, currently boasting Mythical Five forward Michael Phillips and former NCAA champion guard Evan Nelle.

The National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities (NAASCU), meanwhile, will be represented by D-League mainstay squad St. Clare Saints, bannered this year by MVP Johnsherick Estrada.

Completing the cast are school-based teams Builders Warehouse-UST, Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, Centro Escolar University, and AMA Online Education, plus club squad Marinerong Pilipino.

PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro assured the public that the league has coordinated with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) for the safety of student-athletes involved, and the orderly staging of the tournament. – Rappler.com